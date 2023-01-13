Contrary to popular belief, the Los Angeles Clippers do not need a natural point guard and they have never needed a natural point guard. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will do most of the ball-handling and they both have developed into very good playmakers. In his time with the Clippers, Leonard has averaged career-highs in assists with 4.9 during the 2019-20 season and 5.4 during the 2020-21 season. The past three seasons, George has also dished out career-highs in assists with 5.2, 5.7 and 5.1 this season. With their two superstars doing most of the ‘point guard’ duties, they don’t a traditional ball-handler alongside them. They’ve only needed someone capable of knocking down catch and shoot three-pointers, defending on the perimeter and bringing the ball up court with occasional playmaking duties in the halfcourt.

In recent games, the Clippers seem to have found that player who can fit at the point guard spot in Terance Mann. Mann is not a traditional playmaker, but he is capable of doing so and provides nice size on the wings alongside Leonard and George. So if the Clippers do not need a true point guard, what then becomes their biggest need at the NBA trade deadline?

Backup center

The Clippers have gotten away with using a small-ball lineup this season and head coach Tyronn Lue has tightened up the rotation in that regard as well. Instead of using a multi-guard lineup off the bench, Lue has opted to go with more minutes for Robert Covington with either he or Nicolas Batum playing small-ball center with spot minutes going to Moses Brown. In retrospect, the Clippers probably can get away with that as long as they remain healthy the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Part of what made them successful last season was they had an adequate backup center in Isaiah Hartenstein who left in free agency.

Ivica Zubac is playing a lot of minutes this season and in order to lesson some of the wear and tear on him, the Clippers should try and make it a priority to acquire a backup center the NBA trade deadline. They have been rumored to be one of the teams interested in the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, but it’s not clear if Turner is even still available. Also, Turner has been a starter for most of his career and doesn’t really bring anything that Zubac doesn’t. With Turner seeking a contract extension, that’s a lot of money for the Clippers to be paying someone off the bench.

So realistically, who is available that the Clippers could nab from some extra frontcourt depth? For starters, it would have to be someone okay with playing spot minutes to give Zubac a breather here and there as well as perhaps not playing at all depending on the matchup and Lue’s affinity for smaller lineups.

One name that immediately comes to mind is Andre Drummond. Drummond is playing a career-low 13.5 minutes per game with the Chicago Bulls and probably wouldn’t require the Clippers to give up much to acquire him. He’s still averaging 6.2 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. He will never be mistaken for an All-Defensive first team player but he’s not much worse than Moses Brown. He has an affinity for rebounding and is still capable of finishing around the basket.

Another potential name that comes to mind is Nerlens Noel of the Detroit Pistons. He has been largely out of the rotation for the Pistons this season and he provides everything the Clippers need in a backup center. He can finish at the basket, he can rebound and he can protect the paint. This season, in the limited minutes he is getting, he’s averaging more rebounds (3.0) than points (2.3).

The Clippers should also inquire about the three-headed monster at center with the Charlotte Hornets. Miles Plumlee is the current starter, but he has largely been outplayed by both Mark Williams and Nick Richards. Williams seems like he is the center of the future so he is probably not an option. But Plumlee wouldn’t be bad as a backup and neither would Richards. Another potential option the Clippers could inquire about is old friend Boban Marjanovic. He is out of the rotation with the Houston Rockets and was a fan favorite with the Clippers.

In any case, the Clippers should pay no heed to the clamor for a point guard and should focus their attention on getting a backup center at the NBA trade deadline.