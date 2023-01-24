Drafted 48th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Terance Mann began to earn his minutes as a hustle guard off the Los Angeles Clippers bench. However, Mann showed what he was capable of in the 2021 playoffs, when he stepped up immensely for an injured Kawhi Leonard. He scored 39 points – a career best up to this day – to lead the way for the Clippers’ first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance.

It may not have been the most linear career progression, but two years later, Terance Mann finds himself as the Clippers’ starting point guard amid their uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. And for his part, Mann has done a solid job holding the fort with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still getting into their rhythms. In fact, he has impressed the Clippers brass enough that they remain unwilling to part ways with the 26-year old guard with the trade deadline approaching.

Per Law Murray of The Athletic, a source within the Clippers organization said that “there is belief that Mann could be the team’s starting point guard beyond this season” even if head coach Tyronn Lue views Mann as more of a small forward. Thus, they “continue to swat away” trade overtures for Mann, according to Marc Stein.

Among the guards in the Clippers roster, Terance Mann is one of the few players who’s able to put pressure on the rim. This is something the Clippers have lacked at times, as they have often settled for contested jump shots that make their life on offense more difficult than it has to be.

Thus, it’s clear why the Clippers view Mann as an integral part of their future. Mann infuses one of the oldest teams in the NBA with the youthful verve they need. Of course, it has not helped that Reggie Jackson, a fellow 2021 postseason hero, has struggled, while John Wall hasn’t been the game-changing addition plenty of fans thought he would be.

More than Terance Mann’s memorable 39-point game against the Utah Jazz in 2021, he has evidently bought enough goodwill within the organization for him to continue on with a large role in a team with championship aspirations. Hopefully for Clippers fans, Mann continues to progress as the point guard the team sorely needs to get over their dreaded postseason hump.