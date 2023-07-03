After the Damian Lillard trade request, the Portland Trail Blazers don’t have a ton of options. Their superstar wants out, he only wants to go to the Miami Heat, and the league is watching how the team handles this situation. And none of this is ideal for the Blazers.

Reports out of Miami are that Lillard only wants to go to the Heat, and if he doesn’t get what he wants, a “standoff” could follow. Heat insiders Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson describe the tough situation in the Miami Herald.

“The seven-time All-Star guard remains unwavering that he wants to play only for the Heat, a source with direct knowledge reiterated to the Miami Herald on Sunday night,” Chiang and Jackson wrote. “So if the Blazers attempt to trade Lillard to a team other than Miami, a potential standoff looms. Though Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, his mind-set — at this time — is to remain resolute and adamant that Miami is the only place he wants to play.”

Lillard’s trade stance doesn’t leave much leverage for the Blazers to get the best deal for their longtime superstar. In fact, unless something changes, there is little incentive for the Heat to give up much at all.

NBA insider Chris Haynes confirms that Miami is Lillard’s preferred location and that a Damian Lillard Heat trade would center around Tyler Herro with Duncan Robinson and/or Kyle Lowry also possibly in the deal with future picks.

Haynes also says, though, that a third team will almost have to get involved, as the Blazers aren’t that interested in the Heat’s package straight up. The TNT and Bleacher Report insider suggests the Brooklyn Nets could be that team.

That could help the Blazers get a slightly more useful package, but unless Lillard softens his stance on only going to the Heat, the return likely won’t be all that great.