Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade, with the likes of the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers expressing interest in pursuing the sharpshooter. But there's a dark-horse team swirling around in NBA rumors: the San Antonio Spurs, who just drafted their next franchise cornerstone in Victor Wembanyama.

Lillard has a ‘deep respect‘ for the Spurs organization, league sources told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The Spurs were also named a “wild card” in the Lillard trade sweepstakes by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

The Blazers star, who has made seven All-Star teams while emerging as one of the deadliest three-point shooters and clutch scorers in the league, would instantly take the Spurs to another level.

Pairing the versatile and unique spacing that Wembanyama can provide with the elite-long-range shooting of Lillard's would be a nightmare for defenses to account for.

Having Wembanyama and Lillard would also give the Spurs a great chance at contention both now and in the future.

The question is, does San Antonio have enough to get a potential Lillard trade done?

The Spurs do possess some young talents, such as wings Malachi Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, who could all entice the Blazers in a potential trade package.

San Antonio also has three first round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, which could be added to sweeten the deal for Portland.

So, yes, the Spurs do potentially have enough to make a trade for Lillard. But will they?

The NBA world can only sit back and watch the rumors fly in for now.