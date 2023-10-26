Will the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan agree to a contract extension? Bulls fans won't like the latest update on the situation, as reported by Shams Charania on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“When you think about the future of the Bulls, they have Zach LaVine locked in long-term. They give Nikola Vucevic a three-year extension in the summer,” Charania said. “DeMar DeRozan is on an expiring contract right now. He's extension eligible. The Bulls want to bring DeMar DeRozan back, whether that's in an extension or free agency.

“They've been talking about an extension, but I'm told that the sides are apart right now on multiple fronts. In years, salary, and also, DeMar DeRozan wants to see where this Bulls team goes.”

DeMar DeRozan's future

DeRozan is still a star and deserves to be paid like one. That said, he is 34-years old. Age is likely a concern for Chicago, and could be for other teams as well.

Still, teams would love to sign a veteran leader with experience who still happens to be a tremendous player. If Chicago isn't able to extend DeRozan, he will receive interest in free agency.

Despite his age, DeRozan has displayed impressive durability over the years. He's played in more than 70 games in each of the past two seasons. In an era where injuries are unfortunately far too common, DeRozan has been able to stay on the court.

Bulls 2023-24 season

The Bulls are in an uncertain situation. They have key players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic on the roster. However, Chicago also has questions at the point guard position and their depth could be better.

Competing in the East doesn't seem extremely realistic for this Bulls squad. Will Chicago sneak into a low playoff or play-in spot as currently constructed? Probably. Making a deep postseason run is another story though.

DeRozan reportedly wants to see where the Bulls head moving forward, according to Charania. He wants to make sure that Chicago has plans of winning in the future before he signs a deal with the franchise.

For now, though, DeRozan is focused on helping the Bulls win in 2023-24.