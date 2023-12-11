DeMar DeRozan received a major trade update as he and the Chicago Bulls are still "far apart" on a potential contract extension

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may end up getting traded during the 2023-24 season. In fact, a recent report even suggests that a trade is increasingly becoming more likely.

“DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls remain far apart on contract extension talks, increasing the likelihood that DeRozan will be made available by the Bulls before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. DeRozan is earning $28.6 million this season in the final year of his original three-year, $81.9 million deal with Chicago,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote via marcstein.substack.com.

With the Bulls reportedly shutting down Alex Caruso trade talks and Zach LaVine's trade situation remaining uncertain, it appears that DeRozan may be the likeliest Bulls star to be traded.

Will the Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan?

Given DeRozan's contract, a trade would make sense. The Bulls could still end up sneaking into a play-in spot. But losing DeRozan in free agency wouldn't be worth trying to make a play-in game.

Perhaps the Bulls could follow in the Miami Heat's footsteps and make a Finals run while shocking the NBA world in the process. The odds of that occurring in 2023-24 are slim to say the least.

At 34-years old, DeRozan still offers a lot of value. He's a veteran presence who provides valuable leadership. DeRozan is currently averaging 21.8 points per game on 44.2 percent field goal and 35.8 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and one steal per contest.

If the Bulls do indeed end up making DeRozan available for a trade, they should be able to receive strong value. DeRozan could be a second or third star for a true contender. A number of teams make sense as potential landing destinations, and a DeRozan trade would change the landscape of whichever conference he joins.

At the moment, Chicago is monitoring the team's performance. The Bulls' play over the next month will go a long way in determining which players are traded. If Chicago goes on a long losing streak and contending appears to be unrealistic, a complete rebuild may be on the way.

If not, the Bulls will still consider specific trades. Unless they catch fire and emerge as a championship-caliber team, DeRozan probably will be traded.