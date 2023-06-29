In guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, the Miami Heat could lose two of their most significant rotation players from the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the upcoming free agency period.

Strus has been linked to teams like the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, who all could use upgrades in their second unit. Vincent has been linked to myriad teams, such as the given the number of franchises that have a glaring hole at point guard.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel had this to say about the Vincent's impending free agency:

“Vincent, on the other hand, is being viewed as one of the better free agent guards available behind the likes of Kyrie Irving and [Fred] VanVleet. As more and more interest is shown in the former undrafted guard, the more likely it appears as if he will also be departing the Heat this offseason. Keep an eye on the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and [Toronto] Raptors as potential landing spots for Vincent, as these four teams have a need for backcourt talent.”

Of the aforementioned teams, the Raptors have biggest need for Vincent, as they have no reliable — at least in terms of potential starters — point guards behind impending free agent Fred VanVleet. VanVleet could return, but with him likely to demand a lucrative contract after an outstanding tenure in Toronto, cash-heavy teams like the Houston Rockets are a threat to steal VanVleet away.

If Vincent were to land with the Raptors, the largest benefit is that it would likely come at a much cheaper cost than retaining FVV. The Heat value Vincent at approximately $10 million annually, according to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer.