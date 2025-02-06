The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for a serious postseason push, as the 2024-25 season moves along. Sitting No. 2 in the Western Conference at 35-16, they have some crucial decisions to make (or not make) ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 PM ET.

The Grizzlies certainly don't want to disrupt the chemistry that has brought them to this point. However, there is speculation across the NBA landscape that might suggest some last-minute shuffling. Several teams have been in talks with the organization about a potential trade for Marcus Smart, per Ian Begley of SNY.

Smart, who turns 31 in March, is under contract through the 2025-26 season at $21.5 million. The Grizzlies now have the option of finding a potential trade partner to acquire another huge weapon as they drift toward the playoffs.

Memphis had previous interest in Lonzo Ball, before the Chicago Bulls secured him on a $20 million extension on Wednesday. It's uncertain whether or not Smart would've been involved, but it's clear that the Grizzlies are looking for a veteran guard of a different play style to complement the team's best scorers.

Marcus Smart trade option for Grizzlies

Smart has had a great run with the Grizzlies. He's fit the “Grit And Grind” mantra perfectly, and has played well despite injuries. But the NBA is a business, and for those in contention around this time of year, it's a disservice to the fanbase not to capitalize and maximize for a chance to win the NBA Finals.

Considering how the Grizzlies' rotation is structured, Smart's savant perimeter defense wasn't overly relied upon. But it could become valuable for another franchise. Memphis also would like to free up space to pay key frontcourt players in Santi Aldama or Jaren Jackson Jr. over the offseason.

Averaging 8.7 points on 35.8 percent shooting, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 19 appearances, Smart could become a viable asset for a roster in desperate need of backcourt help.