The Grizzlies are trying to make a trade work with the Pistons

With the NBA Trade Deadline looming at 3 p.m. ET today, the Memphis Grizzlies remain engaged with the Detroit Pistons on a potential Killian Hayes trade, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The sticking point with the Grizzlies and Pistons on a Killian Hayes trade reportedly is second-round draft compensation, according to Scotto.

The Grizzlies are likely headed for a high lottery pick, but they could use another guard to get through the rest of this season. They would also have the opportunity to keep Hayes, who is a restricted free agent after this season.

The Pistons are firmly at the bottom of the NBA with a 7-43 record. Hayes was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and has not lived up to expectations so far in his career. However, it seems the Grizzlies might see some kind of use for him.

With Hayes approaching restricted free agency and possibly going to cost more starting next season, it could make sense for a rebuilding Pistons team to trade him at this point for whatever they could get. It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies will be able to give Detroit an offer that is attractive enough.

The Grizzlies' current standing could help them out in negotiations with the Pistons, as the second-round pick they own will likely be higher than other teams interested in acquiring Hayes. It seems that the Grizzlies have legitimate interest in Hayes, and it will be worth monitoring whether or not a deal gets done before 3 p.m. ET.