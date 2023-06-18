With another strike against Ja Morant that led to a long suspension, the Memphis Grizzlies have to make tangible upgrades this offseason. The front office has to get the team into a higher echelon. Tyus Jones seems to have a sizeable role while Morant is out.

However, with Morant sidelined for the first 25 games of the season, the Grizzlies may be eager to move on from Jones, according to Matt Moore of Action Network. The 27-year-old has been productive but Memphis seems to be putting everyone on the table after an embarrassing postseason loss.

“Tobias Harris for the Sixers and Tyus Jones for the Grizzlies are two players I am confident will be on new teams by the end of the summer,” writes Moore. Harris has been in trade rumors for years now, so this is nothing brand new. But Jones being potentially available — not only that, but someone the team is seemingly likely to move on — is an interesting tidbit.

Jones has been arguably the best backup point guard in the league for a few seasons now. His strong playmaking, massive aversion to turnovers and shooting efficiency make him a sound, steady floor general. The fact that his stats or athleticism don’t pop off the screen is mitigated by his massive impact on the team.

Now, using key depth pieces in trades to land bigger upgrades makes sense. This is especially the case for guys with contracts set to expire like Jones' is. But in the Grizzlies' case, with Morant set to miss a quarter of the season, moving on from Jones does not. They have a very solid record in the games their star guard misses because they can plug Jones in and not miss a beat.

It would only make sense for the Grizzlies to move on from Jones if Memphis can get another point guard. Even then, moving on from someone as reliable as he is appears to be an unnecessary risk. Unless they get a deal too good to pass up (like one with a high draft pick), they are better off keeping Jones and trying to flip him after Morant returns.