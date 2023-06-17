Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games by Adam Silver and the National Basketball Association for “conduct detrimental to the league” after an investigation confirmed that the 23-year-old flashed a gun for the second time on his Instagram Live on May 13.

The video was later deleted, but the damage was done — the South Carolina native received a 25-game ban for his actions, the eighth longest suspension in NBA history.

It's the second ban for the disgruntled star after a similar incident in March, when he was seen on Instagram Live holding a handgun at a Denver-area club after a game. Morant enrolled in a Florida counselling facility to learn how to manage stress better, and even met with Silver at the commissioner's office.

The hope is that, with the hammer being laid down and the Grizzlies guard forced to miss almost a third of a the season, this will be the final time he will be disciplined by the league.

With that being said, it's interesting to see where Morant's suspension ranks in the history of the NBA's longest non-drug related bans, and the seven players who earned more than 25 games for their actions throughout the league's history.

Without further ado, here are the lengthiest suspensions handed down in the NBA.

Metta Sandiford-Artest — 86 games

Formerly known as Ron Artest, Metta Sandiford-Artest was involved in one of the most infamous moments in NBA history, the “Malice at the Palace.” It was a massive brawl during a game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons in late 2004 that saw the controversial star suspended for the remainder of the 2004-05 season — 86 games total, with 73 in the regular season and 13 in the playoffs. To this day, it is the longest suspension in National Basketball Association history.

Latrell Sprewell — 68 games

Latrell Sprewell was suspended for 68 games in 1997 after an altercation with head coach P.J. Carlesimo. Although it was originally a 10-game ban, the Golden State Warriors ended up voiding the remainder of his contract and suspending him for a year. Sprewell had the voiding overturned after an appeal and the suspension was reduced to 68 contests, which was the remainder of the 1997-98 season.

Gilbert Arenas — 50 games

One of the more famous suspensions in the history of the sport, Gilbert Arenas was handed a 50-game suspension for bringing guns into the Washington Wizards' locker room in an altercation with teammate Javaris Crittenton in 2010. The original suspension was for the rest of the 2009-10 season, which was 38 games, but he already had missed 12 contests after being on an indefinite suspension while under investigation for allegedly carrying and storing unlicensed firearms. He ended up being charged with carrying a pistol without a licence following the dispute with Crittenton, which was considered a dispute over a gambling debt.

Javaris Crittenton — 38 games

Stemming from the above, Crittenton also received 38 games for his role in the Gilbert Arenas drama, which was the rest of the 2009-10 season. Both players admitted to displaying unloaded firearms in the Wizards locker room, an incident that raised significant concerns about player conduct, the possession of firearms, and violations of NBA rules. Crittenton was later indicted on charges related to the incident and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun offense.

Stephen Jackson — 30 games

Stephen Jackson was one of the nine players involved in the Malice at the Police, with the act earning him a 30-game suspension. Following the initial on-court altercation between the Pacers and Pistons, a fan threw a drink at Sandiford-Artest. Jackson followed Artest into the crowd to confront the fan who had thrown the drink, which obviously led to the lengthy suspension.

Miles Bridges — 30 games

The second-most recent suspension on this list after Ja Morant, Miles Bridges was issued a 30-game suspension for domestic violence in April of 2023. He was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children. Months later, he was arrested by Los Angeles police before being released on a $130,000 bond. Bridges did not sign a contract for the 2022-23 season, and after already serving 20 games, he will miss the first 10 games that he is deemed eligible to play during the 2023-24 campaign.

Kermit Washington — 26 games

A fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets all the way back in 1977 caused Kermit Washington 26 games after he punched Rudy Tomjanovich in the face, fracturing his skull. After a scuffle broke out in the contest between Lakers' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Rockets' Kevin Kunnert, Washington intervened, and threw a punch that ended up fracturing Tomjanovich's skull. It seems likely that if this had happened in the modern NBA, the suspension would have been much harsher.

Ja Morant — 25 games

And finally, we come to 23-year-old Ja Morant, who served an eight-game suspension and will now miss the first third of the 2023-24 season after flashing a gun on Instagram Live — the second firearm-related incident in two months. Adam Silver called Morant's conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” Although the young star wasn't criminally charged for the gun incident, it didn't mean that the NBA didn't hand him the eighth longest suspension in league history.