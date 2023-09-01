The Brooklyn Nets have begun filling out their roster ahead of training camp at the end of September, as they agreed to a one-year contract with free agent big man Harry Giles III on Friday, first reported by Bleacher Report's and TNT's Chris Haynes.

Giles, 25, was originally drafted 20th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft and has not played in an NBA game since the 2020-21 season. After working out in front of teams in Las Vegas this summer and after recently working out for the Golden State Warriors, he now gets another chance to prove himself.

In 142 career games with the Sacramento Kings and Trail Blazers, Giles has averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

Injuries have severely limited Giles through the years. He tore his right ACL before attending Duke in 2016 and he missed time during his rookie season in Sacramento due to knee problems. Giles was never able to stay healthy and be an impactful player with the Kings, which is why they decided to let him become a free agent following the first two seasons of his rookie deal.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

When healthy, Giles has shown flashes of his potential as a stretch big man in today's NBA, but his ongoing knee issues have been the main concern for teams around the league. Finally healthy this offseason and proving that he still has what it takes, the once five-star recruit will now fight for a roster spot in Brooklyn.

With all 15 roster spots currently being occupied, Giles could be in the running for a two-way contract with the Nets. Armoni Brooks and Jalen Wilson are the only two players who signed two-way deals with Brooklyn and teams are now allowed to carry three players on two-way contracts. A new provision in the league's CBA also allows a player such as Giles to play on a two-way deal since he missed a ton of time and seasons due to injury.

While his contract details have not been released, it is likely that the former first-round pick has signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the team. Giles now joins a frontcourt with Nicolas Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and rookie first-round pick Noah Clowney.

The Nets find themselves in an interesting spot entering the 2023-24 season, as they have entered a new era after dealing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are now the leaders of this organization, one that does not necessarily have a clear path moving forward.

Potential does exist on this roster, yet the Nets do not have an All-Star talent to lead them. This will likely result in them taking a step back in the Eastern Conference this upcoming year.