With the NBA draft quickly approaching trade season is underway. We've already seen one blockbuster trade with Bradley Beal on the move, and there could be more to come, perhaps involving the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are reportedly involved in a bunch of trade talks some of which may include the 15th pick in the draft. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer says that the Hawks have contacted at least three teams to discuss trades – the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors.

Of the players the Hawks are interested in, Pascal Siakam is the best and most intriguing one. Pairing him up with Trae Young would give Atlanta a dangerous duo to lead them in a crowded and competitive Eastern Conference.

O'Connor also said that the Hawks front office is willing to trade anyone but Young, meaning there are some valuable players available, including Dejounte Murray and John Collins. Atlanta could flip one or both of them and get a decent haul back.

The Hawks have two picks in this year's draft but could net more if a possible trade goes down. Atlanta could even decide to do multiple deals to acquire both draft picks and player assets to fill the roster or use them as trade pieces again.

There are sure to be plenty of moves on draft night as teams try to find every way to improve. Keep an eye on the Hawks as they could make a lot of moves and come out as one of the draft night winners.