With the Atlanta Hawks now linked to Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam, the question is what a trade between the two sides could look like with the Hawks trying to capitalize on their momentum and the Raptors at a crossroads.

With that in mind, the Hawks are unwilling to surrender either half of their star backcourt in the trade, despite Toronto having a clear need for a starting point guard. Instead, Atlanta could try to sell the Raptors on a combination of youth, potential and certainty that they don't currently have.

The perfect Pascal Siakam trade Hawks must offer Raptors

The perfect trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors could look like this:

Hawks receive: Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., 2023 No. 13 pick

Raptors receive: John Collins, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, 2023 No. 15 pick, 2024 first-round pick

For the Hawks

For the Atlanta Hawks, this trade brings them a frontcourt piece in Pascal Siakam that's grown into one of the league's better scorers.

Atlanta needs another volume scorer to complete their Big 3. Though both John Collins and De'Andre Hunter have flashed that ability, neither were able to sustain those performances long enough to truly be considered as such.

Yet, Siakam has demonstrated an ability to be a dynamic offensive player, scoring on and off the ball in a variety of ways. Crafty, with great footwork and shooting touch, the Cameroonian star alleviates a lot of pressure that's been placed on Young and Murray offensively with a scoring average of 24.2 points per game last season.

He also gives Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and his staff more options offensively.

Siakam also making a positive impact as a playmaker and defender speaks to his status as a complete player.

Furthermore, in terms of intangibles, Siakam is an NBA champion (2019) and 2019 Most Improved Player of the Year. Both accolades speak to his work ethic and commitment to excellence, traits that will be valued in Atlanta's locker room.

At 29-years-old, Siakam should be able to play at a high level for a few more seasons. That said, he only has one season left on his contract, and acquiring Siakam should come with a commitment that he'll sign with the Hawks long-term.

Porter doesn't have quite the stellar reputation of Siakam. However, a career 39.7 percent shooter from 3 with a knack for generating skills, the former third overall pick fills a 3-and-D archetype that fits Snyder's offense. Furthermore, Porter won a ring with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, highlighting his own ability to contribute to championship team.

For the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors receive a player in John Collins whose role has been reduced over the past couple of seasons but has averaged as many as 21.6 points per game during a three-season stretch in which he averaged 19.3 points per game.

A springy big man that's a high-level pick-and-roll threat, outside shooter, and rebounder when he's at his best, a change of scenery and new opportunity could be exactly what he needs to return to form. At just 25-years-old, Collins also fits the timeline of the Raptors, who could opt to start him between Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

De'Andre Hunter is another interesting piece for Toronto, with the 25-year-old averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game last season while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Yet, Hunter has averaged 21.2 points per game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, demonstrating elite shot-making ability despite being an average athlete by NBA standards.

Whether Hunter were to start or come off of the bench, he could be an x-factor for the Raptors moving forward. Especially as he has four seasons remaining on his contract.

To that point, with Collins under contract for three more seasons himself, Toronto will have two quality players locked into reasonable contracts for the immediate future. Aside from the fact that Siakam could easily opt to leave as a free agent next offseason, given the attitude of front office executives after the most recent CBA was ratified in April, the financial aspect of roster-building could matter more than ever.

The Hawks throwing in an additional first-round pick and a player with two-way upside in athletic 21-year-old forward Jalen Johnson — a first-round pick in 2021 — simply sweetens the deal.