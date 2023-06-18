The Dallas Mavericks have recently been linked with the Atlanta Hawks for a trade involving the no. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In the trade discussed by the two teams, the Mavs send the pick along with Davis Bertans in exchange for John Collins and the no. 15 pick. However, Dallas apparently has a different player they want from Atlanta: Clint Capela.

Jason Kidd's roster could really use a big man in the middle–one who can grab rebounds efficiently, block shots and dominate the paint. Even JJ Redick himself said that what Dallas needs is a “prototypical modern five” who can be a “rim protector, a guy that can play and drop coverage, that can be a lob threat.” Sure enough, Capela fits that criteria, so it's understandable why the Mavs want to pair him up with Luka Doncic over Collins.

Unfortunately, the Hawks are said to be unwilling to part ways with Capela and remain firm on their package of Collins along with the 15th pick.

“The Hawks and Mavericks, league sources say, have found no common ground to date on their discussions about the veterans that would be involved in a deal to potentially swap first-round picks Thursday,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported via Substack.

“Atlanta wants John Collins attached to its No. 15 pick in exchange for Dallas' No. 10 selection and Davis Bertans, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer. Dallas wants Trae Young favorite Clint Capela swapped in for Collins to import Capela for the clear upgrade at center that the Mavericks seek this offseason.”

It has yet to be seen if there will be any change in the Hawks' stance about trading Clint Capela. Acquiring the big man would surely be huge for Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs roster, but if they can't get him, they might want to shift their focus elsewhere.