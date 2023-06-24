The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks tried to make a trade that included their first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Mavs and Hawks couldn't agree upon which Atlanta player would go to Dallas in a deal. The Mavericks wanted Clint Capela. The Hawks wanted to trade John Collins, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Hawks offered to package John Collins and the No. 15 overall pick in the NBA Draft for Davis Bertans and the No. 10 pick. The Mavs asked for Capela instead of Collins, but Atlanta was only willing to agree if Dallas included Josh Green in the deal, Stein reports. The Mavs-Hawks trade talks went nowhere, ending well before the start of the draft.

The Mavs found a different taker for the No. 10 pick. Dallas swapped the No. 10 pick for the No. 12 selected, which was owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder agreed to take on Bertans and his $17 million salary for the 2023-2024 season.

The Thunder drafted Cason Wallace from Kentucky. The Mavs grabbed Duke's Dereck Lively II at No 12. The Hawks held onto both Capela and Collins. They drafted Michigan's Kobe Bufkin at No. 15.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dallas ended up trading for Sacramento Kings backup center Richaun Holmes on draft night.

It comes as no surprise that the Hawks tried to trade Collins. Few players, if any, have appeared in more trade rumors than Collins over the last two years.

Collins has three years and $103 million left on his contract. The Hawks' forward averaged 13.1 points per game last season. It was his lowest scoring average since his 2017-2018 rookie season.