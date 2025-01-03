Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler is unhappy, signaling a trade from his team that Heat president Pat Riley is reluctant to honor. Butler requested the trade after the Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers, 128-115. He says he’s playing joyless basketball and doesn’t see that changing with his current team. The final straw for Butler was an accusation questioning his effort in a 119-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, per ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst.

“An issue that led to Butler’s decision, according to sources, was an implication from team officials Thursday that he hadn’t played his hardest in the Heat’s victory Wednesday over the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing his first game in 13 days after being away because of an illness, Butler took just five shots in 25 minutes and scored nine points.”

After Thursday’s loss to the Pacers, Butler expressed his disappointment and discussed his future openly.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant; I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win, and right now, I’m not doing it.”

Can that change this season with the Heat?

“Probably not,” Butler replied.

His comments didn’t sit well with Heat fans as Butler continues to do whatever he can to be traded.

Erik Spoelstra on why Jimmy Butler didn’t play in the fourth

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra attempted to downplay Jimmy Butler’s absence in the fourth quarter of their win against the Pelicans. However, many suspect it was due to Butler’s effort.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it as a back-to-back,” Spoelstra said. “13 days is a long time away, and I just went with the group there in the fourth. Most to see if that group could close that out.”

The NBA’s trade deadline is February 6.