Is DeMar DeRozan on his way to South Beach?

The 2024 trade deadline is in just 37 days, which means trade season is about to heat up. One of the hottest names on the trade market is Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Several teams will certainly fall in line to acquire DeRozan's services and the Miami Heat have emerged as the favorite to land the 6-time All-Star from the Bulls.

According to BetOnline, Miami is at +200 to become DeRozan's next destination. The Los Angeles Lakers, who are reportedly interested in acquiring the 6-foot-6 wing, are at No. 2 at +300. The New York Knicks, who just acquired OG Anunoby in ablockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors this past weekend, round out the top three at +500.

The next tier of teams who could land DeRozan include the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami has always been involved in trade rumors dating back to the offseason when it lost out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. The Heat, along with the Knicks, are reportedly DeRozan's preferred destinations.

The Bulls look headed towards a fire sale at the trade deadline as they are currently in the midst of another disappointing campaign. The Bulls are reportedly prioritizing on getting a DeRozan deal done so they won't lose him for nothing in free agency. DeRozan will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and could potentially walk away from Chicago.

At 34 years old, DeRozan is still playing at a high level. On the season, he is averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists and is shooting 45.5 percent from the field.