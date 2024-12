In the latest saga of the trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the newest reporting from Shams Chrania of ESPN says that the 35-year-old “prefers” a trade before the deadline on Feb. 6. Butler has missed the last two games for the Heat with a stomach illness as the speculation has been amplified.

Charania's reporting of Butler has come under fire, specifically from the Miami forward's agent, Bernie Lee, who called the news “fabricated.”