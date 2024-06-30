The Miami Heat have a crucial offseason and free agency incoming as besides players like Kevin Love, Caleb Martin, and Thomas Bryant all opting out of their player options, the other star they are hoping to stay put is Haywood Highsmith. However, it will not be an easy process as he is expected to receive interest from a bevy of other teams in the league.

Free agency in the NBA is set to begin at 6 p.m. (EST) Sunday where Miami and other teams will look to persuade Highsmith into a new deal for the 27-year old star. While a deal with the Heat is likely, there is also some “stiff competition” from other teams in the association according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype like Eastern Conference rivals the Philadelphia 76ers and more.

“However, Miami is expected to have stiff competition for Highsmith’s services on the open market,” Scotto wrote. “Teams with significant cap space, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, are expected to register interest in Highsmith once free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype.”

“Several teams with non-taxpayer mid-level exceptions available,” Scotto continued. “Such as the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and potentially the Golden State Warriors depending on the futures of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins are also expected to show interest in pursuing Highsmith, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Highsmith's value going into free agency with Heat looming

In terms of his value, Highsmith could get “around $13 million” compared to his original projection of around the “$8-10 million annual range” according to Scotto. He has emerged as a crucial part to the team's rotation where he is a defensive stalwart and has shown the ability to shoot the ball from three-point range.

“Given the expected interest in Highsmith, his free agency value could land him as much as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, around $13 million,” Scotto wrote. “Previously, ESPN’s Bobby Marks projected Highsmith in the $8-10 million annual range.”

Highsmith is on the laundry list of undrafted players that the Heat have found and developed into a solid player in the league, joining the likes of Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin. However, there has been preliminary discussions between the Heat and Highsmith about a return according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“According to league sources, since NBA teams were allowed to begin negotiating with their own impending free agents on June 18, there have already been discussions between the Heat and Highsmith regarding a potential new contract,” Chiang wrote. “The Heat has interest in keeping Highsmith, and Highsmith has interest in returning to the Heat.”

Highsmith has said before he wants to stay in Miami

Whatever the deal might be from other teams, it seems likely that Highsmith will return to the Heat as he has said on numerous occasions that he wants to stay. He would echo these same sentiments in his exit interview where he talked about the key reason being his family and daughter who live in Miami.

“I definitely want to stay in Miami,” Highsmith said. “I love being here. My family lives here, my daughter lives here. So that’s a big priority for me, just to be around my daughter a lot. But I just got to figure it out and just take my time and understand it’s going to work itself out and everything happens for a reason.”

“Humbly, I’m grateful to be in a position like this. It doesn’t matter how much I make if it’s $10 or $15 million per year,” Highsmith said via an interview with HoopsHype. “I’ll push myself to be the hardest worker on the team, continue to get better, be a contributor by guarding the best player, knock down shots, do what it takes to win, stay in my role, and help win championships. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, and nothing’s going to change as far as whatever I get paid. I’ll still be a hard worker, get in the gym early, and put that extra work in to help the team win games and a championship.”

Heat's offseason so far

In terms of what has happened so far for the Heat besides the NBA Draft in terms of crucial players that have been on the team, Josh Richardson opted into his player option while the aforementioned Love, Martin, and Bryant did not. Love is expected to return to Miami on a new deal that could benefit the team while the other two seem likely to not return.

Other than Highsmith, Martin has been the other intriguing aspect of their offseason where he seemed likely to decline his player option and go for a bigger payday as was the expectation before official reports. Mentioning such players before as Vincent and Strus, Martin could very well follow in their footsteps and get a better deal with another team.

At any rate, the Heat can continue to better their squad once they are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents starting Sunday evening. The team is looking to bounce back after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in five games where they finished at the eighth seed for the second straight season.