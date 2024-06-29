The Miami Heat's 2024 NBA Draft is in the books as they selected Indiana University's Kel'el Ware in the first round with the 15th overall pick and Arizona's Pelle Larsson with the 44th overall pick in the second round. Plus picking up some more talent in the undrafted market, let's go over some draft grades for each pick.

Heat filling a need by picking Kel'el Ware?

There was a lot of people that thought Miami was going to select from the bevy of backcourt talent in the draft as players like Duke's Jared McCain, USC's Isaiah Collier, and even Tennessee's Dalton Knecht were available. However, as the Heat love to do in the draft, they surprise people and take seven-foot center Kel'el Ware.

“Kel'el [Ware] is a three and D center. It is not easy to find seven footers that can play out on the perimeter offensively and also be able to defend with his ability to shot block and defend the post,” Heat's Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager Adam Simon said. “For us, that was very appealing. He's gonna give us versatility on both ends. And I think his skill set fits us. The things he does well are going to be things that coach Spo is going to be able to use, I think it's a great fit. He's got to be able to block shots, defend the rim, shoot threes, he's got a great touch in the post. I think there's a lot of his skill set will be great to play with Bam and and as well as when Bam is off the court.”

Ware has exceptional athleticism for his size

Ware is an intriguing prospect for Miami since the team has had a need to get some size on their team without jeopardizing the fast pace they love to run. This was part in reason why Bam Adebayo became the permanent center despite not having a traditional build for the position, but Ware brings a huge upside that gives the Heat that aforementioned size and elite athleticism as Simon said to ClutchPoints.

“Yeah, a lot of good moments of him getting out, getting up in the court, getting out on the perimeter, contesting three point shots, being a lob threat, moving his feet,” Simon said. “I think all those things are there and so he is so excited to be here. He wanted to be here. He was really fired up speaking to him after the draft. I think this is a perfect place for him. And I think it's a great match to be able for Kel'el to maximize his skill set.”

Ware's draft grade

Being 20 years old, the sky seems to be the limit for Ware with the immense talent he possesses and even has history on his side as the Heat have hit big on players selected in the middle of the first round like Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of UCLA. Besides all that has been said along with his rim presence, Ware also possesses the raw talent of being able to shoot from beyond the arch that could potentially be unlocked with development.

Judging by any metric about the pick, did the Heat “reach” for Ware? To any mock draft, sure, but it has been known the Heat follow their own board and go against the grain. They for sure deserve the benefit of the doubt here, but it will take some time for Ware to get his footing in the NBA, but the talent is undeniable.

However, if we do want to talk about immediate impact, he is not going to be the starting center unless he really stands out. At the very most, he will be Adebayo's backup center with the future plans for the 20-year old being bright.

Grade: A-

A “Heat Culture” type player in Pelle Larsson?

The Heat's second round pick in Pelle Larsson out of the University of Arizona is an interesting selection, but one that makes sense from the team's viewpoint. Larsson has played four years of college, the last three with the Wildcats where he was very efficient in shooting as he made 51.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from the three-point line.

While he is known for his shooting from beyond the arch, the one aspect that makes him a “Heat Culture” type pick is intensity on defense. There is even a clip of Larsson providing immense pressure on current Heat star and former UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. during an Arizona game which is one of the plethora of times where his defense stood out.



“Pelle [Larsson] is player we've been watching for years,” Simon said. “We've done a lot of work with Coach Lloyd out in Arizona, both for him and Keshad actually, we were very high on both of those guys. And I think Larsson what he shows us is well rounded, versatile player. With 38 inch vertical, big hands, has a little bit of an edge to him. And we thought he would already fit in here with his versatility, obviously his ability to shoot and a defensive mindset. So for us it was obviously we had him as the top player on our board when we went to pick and it so happened that we had an opportunity to swap one spot and for us, we got the same player we would have had 43 to pick 44 and we made that decision to pick them at 44.”

Another diamond in the rough for the Heat?

Everything about him screams a Heat player that is willing to put it on the line for his teammates as he can shoot from three with ease and defend his tail off. Will that translate immediately within the NBA is the question, but Miami has shown confidence in college players with a bevy of experience like the aforementioned Jaquez which makes it easy to understand the direction, despite people once again scratching their heads at the pick.

Once again, there is probably something the Heat knows more than the average viewer.

Grade: B

It is worth mentioning that the Heat signed Larsson's teammate at Arizona in Keshad Johnson and University of Florida's Zyon Pullin, both to two-way contracts as undrafted free agents. Both were good pickups that even could have been in consideration for the second round, but Miami got them all anyways.

Looking ahead, Miami is hoping every player mentioned can contribute and help them bounce back after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight season.