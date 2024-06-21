The NBA Draft is right around the corner and the rumor mill is red hot. We've already heard the Houston Rockets are potentially interested in selecting Reed Sheppard out of Kentucky in the first round. However, it now sounds like the Charlotte Hornets are showing that same interest.

With rumors circulating that the Rockets may move back via trade, it sounds like the Hornets could be the team eyeing to move up from No. 6 to No. 3, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Houston has reportedly been interested in trading back for more draft capital while Charlotte likes what they're seeing from Reed Sheppard.

“The Rockets, sources said, plan to entertain offers for the third pick, which could last all the way until Houston is on the clock Wednesday. The Rockets, sources said, are more intrigued by receiving future draft capital than any player who's been made available to Houston at this point. Should the Rockets ultimately hold pat at this slot, unmotivated by external offers, Houston has been strongly linked by league personnel to Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who's considered one of Charlotte's top priorities at No. 6.”

Sheppard's draft stock has certainly been on the rise since the end of the college basketball season. He proved to be a reliable guard for the Kentucky Wildcats, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. His efficient shooting (53.6 field goal percentage and 52.1 three-point percentage) should translate well in the NBA. Sheppard is ranked eighth on ClutchPoints' Big Board for the NBA Draft.

It'll be interesting to see where Reed Sheppard lands. His style of play makes him an enticing prospect for most teams in the league and he should make an immediate impact as a rookie. The Hornets would be wise to select Sheppard in the NBA Draft. But we'll have to see how it plays out. Due to his efficient scoring, Sheppard could be gone well before Charlotte selects at No. 6 overall. But a trade-up is definitely in play for this organization.

Should the Hornets draft Reed Sheppard?

Reed Sheppard is currently projected to go sixth overall to the Hornets on ClutchPoints' mock draft. So, Charlotte could get lucky and take one of their top targets without giving up other assets. That might just be the best-case scenario for this franchise as they aim to bring in another talented prospect amid their rebuild.

With that in mind, the question remains, is Sheppard a good fit for the Hornets? In short, the answer should be a resounding yes. Reed Sheppard would likely fit right in as a shooting guard on this roster. That would give Charlotte a formidable duo in the backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Reed Sheppard. Additionally, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are to continue playing at the forward positions with Mark Williams at center.

Overall, that's a solid starting lineup the Hornets can work with. Let that group develop while making some tweaks to the remainder of the roster and Charlotte could be a problem in the next couple of years. Reed Sheppard is a prospect this franchise should target.