The Los Angeles Lakers might be near the end of their rope with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the two stars are continuing to dominate, they haven't had a serious postseason run since their 2020 NBA Finals-winning squad. Although they marched to the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the Lakers were swept by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.



When general manager Rob Pelinka pulled the trade for Russell Westbrook, it turned into a complete disaster. The three superstars didn't mesh well on the court and it led to a very mediocre season. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and then was released and signed with the in-town rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.



Even though the Westbrook experiment didn't work out, many thought the Lakers would be aggressive with signing free agents. This offseason proved vastly different, as they brought in no real key free agents. They kept a majority of the same roster. However, they struck gold in the 2024 NBA draft. The Lakers landed Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick, and LeBron's son, Bronny James at No. 55.



While Knecht looks ready to go, Bronny might need a little bit more time to develop. Still, it doesn't solve the crisis of the Lakers roster complexion.

How can the Lakers improve their roster for LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Part of why that 2020 team was so good was because of the mix of veterans. For instance, they had JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo. All of those players were key pieces in championship runs for their previous teams. Not to mention, there were a plethora of shooters. Danny Green, Alex Caruso, and Avery Bradley were huge for them.



Now, there seems to be none of those elements. This isn't discrediting the current roster, but it's key to have veterans who understand the elements needed to pursue a championship.



The management has been in disarray for quite a while. For example, ClutchPoints' Lakers insider Anthony Irwin detailed some of the Lakers' questions. One of those is involving how Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, Kurt and Linda Rambis, and Tim Harris, need to be in consensus to make a move. It explains why it took so long to fire Darvin Ham and hire JJ Redick. It also explains why the Lakers didn't trade for anyone at last year's deadline or acquire a veteran this summer.

Furthermore, the front office mismanagement is translating to success on the floor. Pelinka has been too conservative since pulling off the failed Westbrook trade. Still, the Lakers needed some more key pieces to contend with the top teams of the Western Conference.