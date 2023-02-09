A last-minute addition to the blockbuster trade that saw the Brooklyn Nets send Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, forward Jae Crowder is likely to be dealt to a new team prior to the 3PM deadline, per ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski.

Crowder has received trade interest from the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, among others, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

A 10-year veteran, Crowder has yet to play this season. A disagreement between he and the Suns regarding his role and future with the team led to Crowder choosing to sit out since the start of training camp as Phoenix searched for a trade partner.

Crowder has given no public indication that he wouldn’t want to play for the Nets. However, Brooklyn has a number of forwards — Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Yuta Watanabe — that are deserving of minutes. Consequently, his situation with Brooklyn is worse than the one he was in with the Suns.

Should he land with the Bucks or the Heat, two teams that prioritize defense and toughness, Crowder will likely find the perfect home.

Currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-17 record, Milwaukee is a championship-contender with a roster full of veterans. However, star forward Khris Middleton has only been available for 15 games this season due to injury. Third-year forward Jordan Nwora is having the worst season of his young career.

The infamously gritty Heat also need a frontcourt upgrade as 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson is struggling from beyond the arc this season. Crowder isn’t known for having a pure jumper, but Robinson is a defensive liability. If he isn’t hitting his shots, then he’s replaceable.