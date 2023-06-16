Kendrick Perkins has been known to come out with some wild and controversial statements. The one-time NBA champion delivered another one recently, with Big Perk linking Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden to a sensational move to the Los Angeles Lakers to join LeBron James via NBA free agency this summer. It was an eyebrow-raising proposition, no doubt, but at this point, Perkins has no intention of backing down from his bold claim.

According to Big Perk, he has no doubt in his mind that Harden would adjust to life alongside LeBron very well:

“I said this yesterday and people went crazy — James Harden actually could be really great for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Perkins said. “Look at his transition in the role that Doc Rivers had him playing in this season. He led the league in assists, he was the ultimate point guard, he could take pressure off LeBron James.”

.@KendrickPerkins thinks James Harden could fit in with the Lakers 😳 Agree? pic.twitter.com/aeYderSvl8 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 15, 2023

According to Perkins, it isn't just LeBron who's going to benefit significantly from Harden's potential arrival. Based on what he's seen from James in Philly alongside Joel Embiid, Big Perk is confident that a James Harden-Anthony Davis partnership would wreak absolute havoc in the league:

“Look how dominant Joel Embiid and James Harden were in the pick-and-roll,” Perkins said. “Can you imagine the easy looks that James Harden could get for Anthony Davis in the pick-and-roll?”

Big Perk is not wrong here. However, would Harden be really willing to take a pay cut in order to team up with LeBron with the Lakers?