The Houston Rockets are expected to make a very aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, and NBA executives believe that could impact what the team does with the fourth pick in the NBA Draft, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

In Scotto’s mock draft, he has the Rockets selecting Amen Thompson with the fourth pick in the NBA Draft, but noted that the Rockets landing James Harden could mean that the Rockets will shop the pick to get more immediate help and attempt to contend with Harden.

The problem is, there is perceived to be a significant gap between the top three prospects of Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. It remains to be seen whether the Rockets would be able to land a proven star with the fourth pick in the draft.

The Rockets have drafted plenty of young talent in recent years, with Jabari Smith being the most recent first-round pick. The hope is that Jabari Smith takes a step next season under Ime Udoka, and presumably next to another proven star or two, whether that includes Harden or not.

The hiring of Ime Udoka signals a team that wants to enter contention soon. It has been a rebuilding phase for a couple of years since Harden left the team. Now, the team is looking to return to contention by bringing back Harden.

The interesting dilemma for Houston is that the NBA Draft is on June 22, while free agency opens after that. It would be a gamble if the Rockets trade the fourth pick before knowing that they will be able to acquire Harden in free agency.