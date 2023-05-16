James Harden’s 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers ended in disappointing fashion. He scored a mere nine points — on 3-for-11 shooting from the field and 1-for-5 from behind the three-point arc — in the Sixers’ embarrassing 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

With Harden set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, his future in Philadelphia is now very much up in the air. DraftKings Sportsbook recently released its odds for where Harden will play next season, and it lists Harden’s former team, the Houston Rockets, as the clear favorite to land him at -125 odds, while the Sixers have the second-highest odds at +400, per a tweet from Evan Sidery:

Odds were just released on @DKSportsbook for James Harden’s next team: Rockets = -125

76ers = +400

Suns = +700

Clippers = +1200

Lakers = +1800 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Harden, 33, has played 14 years in the NBA and his last two as a member of the Sixers franchise. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 3.4 turnovers per game across 58 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Arizona State star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Harden’s 38.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

There’s no denying that Harden — at times — lived up to his reputation as an underwhelming playoff performer in Philly’s second-round series against Boston. Still, the Rockets would be wise to pursue Harden in unrestricted free agency this summer. After all, while certainly a flawed player, Harden would instantly be in the running for the best player on Houston’s entire roster. So here’s to hoping that Harden sees the potential to do great things with his former team and decides to rejoin the Rockets this summer.