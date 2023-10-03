James Harden is still pushing to get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but after the Philadelphia 76ers' initial negotiations failed, it looks like a deal is far from happening.

Harden didn't show up during the Sixers' media day on Monday, raising questions about his participation in the team's training camp. He was reportedly “upset” that Philly hasn't fulfilled his request to get moved to the Clippers, hence his refusal to join the squad.

On Tuesday, however, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that Harden has changed his mind about participating in training camp and is now heading to Colorado to join the team. Apparently, there's no trade in sight for Harden as the Clippers remain adamant on not giving up more for the former MVP.

“[The Clippers] aren't necessarily motivated to up their offer, especially when they know they've made the best offer out there and there’s really not another active aggressive suitor for Harden. I don't get the sense there's any kind of trade for Harden in the short-term,” Woj shared.

That's certainly bad news for both the Sixers and James Harden. While both sides want to get it over with and move on, they'll be stuck together until someone gives in. It's either Harden has a change of heart and continues with Philly, or the franchise accepts the fact that they won't be able to get what they want in return for the superstar scorer and playmaker.

It has yet to be seen how Harden will conduct himself in training camp, but for now, he has no other choice but stay patient.