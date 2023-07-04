Damian Lillard's trade request took the entire NBA world by storm. For weeks, fans were anxiously waiting to see if the Portland Trail Blazers star would decide he wants out. Now, Dame has officially requested to leave the team. While Lillard is technically at the mercy of the Blazers' FO, that hasn't stopped other players from trying to recruit Lillard. Case in point: Jayson Tatum, who is trying to get Damian Lillard to join the Boston Celtics, per Marc J. Spears.

“I’m hearing Jayson Tatum is knocking on that door now too to figure out a way to get (Lillard) to come to Boston,” Spears said during an episode of NBA Today on ESPN.

There is some benefit to Tatum's push for Damian Lillard to consider the Celtics in a trade. If Tatum gets confirmation that Lillard would like to go to Boston, that could encourage the front office to put their front foot forward in trade demands.

It's important to note here that the Blazers hold most (if not all) of the leverage in trade talks regarding Lillard. Lillard has three years left in his contract, and Dame doesn't have a no-trade clause. Even if the star decides that he wants to join the Celtics, Portland could elect to not trade him there if Boston's offer isn't good enough. It's a cold league, after all: the front office will prioritize team benefit over pleasing a star that wants their way out.

A Damian Lillard trade to the Celtics would likely hinge on Boston's decision regarding Jaylen Brown. The star forward is due for a supermax extension, and the Blazers will most likely ask for the star as the centerpiece to a trade. If Dame decides that he wants to go to Boston, will the Celtics be willing to let Brown go for the multi-time All-Star?