Portland Trail Blazers fans may not need to fret too much about Damian Lillard leaving, as the future Hall of Fame point guard may have alluded to his plans to return to the franchise after winning a championship.

As of Jul. 2, the most recent like from Lillard on Twitter was a post from a fan account (@DameAflame) that said, “Need Dame to pull some [LeBron James] type s**t, goes to Miami win a couple rings then come back home and win it.. PORTLANDDDDDD THIS IS FOR YOUUUU”

Need Dame to pull some Lebron type shit, goes to Miami win a couple rings then come back home and win it..

PORTLANDDDDDD THIS IS FOR YOUUUU — 🔥Mr. DameAflame🔥 (@DameAflame) July 1, 2023

Lillard has spent his entire career with the Blazers after being drafted sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. A mid-major player who managed to parlay a successful stint at Weber State into a lottery selection, Lillard's story was the stuff of legend before he played a single game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, in the seasons that followed, Lillard proved himself to be in the upper echelon of NBA talent. Those his individual successes didn't lead to the Blazers winning a championship, Portland's inability to triumph over the Golden State Warriors inspired images of Mark Price, Brad Daugherty and the Cleveland Cavaliers being unable to overcome the Chicago Bulls.

Or, to use a more modern example, LeBron James and the Cavs being unable to triumph over the Boston Celtics in his first stint with the franchise. This ultimately led to James leaving Cleveland and heading to the Miami Heat, where he would win his first championship within two seasons of joining the team.

Four seasons after joining the Heat and two championships later, LeBron returned to the Cavs to lead them to their first championship in franchise history.

A blueprint that certainly appears to appeal to Dame.