The NBA community was left astounded when Damian Lillard expressed his desire for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Among the interested teams, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential destination for the seven-time All-Star. In this article, we delve into why the Celtics should make a compelling trade offer for Lillard and outline what that offer should entail.

Why the Celtics Should Trade for Lillard

The Celtics have long been in search of a superstar point guard, and Lillard perfectly fits the bill. As a proven scorer and playmaker, Lillard boasts career averages of 25.2 points and 6.7 assists per game. His clutch performances, highlighted by numerous game-winning shots and playoff heroics, further enhance his value. With Lillard on board, the Celtics would have a genuine shot at competing for a championship.

If Damian Lillard were to join the Celtics, his addition would have a transformative effect on the team’s championship aspirations. Again, Lillard ranks among the NBA’s premier scorers. Last season, he put up a career-high 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.2 triples per game. His ability to create his own shot and convert from beyond the arc would provide the Celtics with a much-needed scoring boost. It would also take a lot of defensive attention away from Jayson Tatum.

Lillard’s exceptional playmaking skills would also elevate the Celtics’ offense. He possesses the vision and creativity to generate easy scoring opportunities for his teammates, infusing dynamism into their offensive sets. Of course, he also has a well-earned reputation for thriving in pressure situations. His knack for hitting game-winning shots and delivering in the playoffs would prove invaluable for the Celtics during crucial moments and postseason battles.

Let’s also not discount Lillard’s respected leadership qualities, which extend both on and off the court. His presence would galvanize the Celtics, instilling a winning mentality and fostering cohesion within the team.

Now let’s discuss the perfect Damian Lillard trade that the Celtics must offer the Blazers.

The Celtics’ Trade Proposal

The Celtics possess a range of valuable assets that could entice the Blazers into a trade. At the center of any deal would likely be Jaylen Brown. He is an All-Star talent who has showcased immense potential as a two-way player. In addition to Brown, the Celtics could sweeten the offer by including a combination of draft picks, young players, and maybe an expiring contract or two. One possibly workable proposal could look like this:

Celtics receive: Damian Lillard

Blazers receive: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, 2024 first-round pick

The acquisition of a top-tier point guard in Lillard would be amazing as we already said. His arrival would provide the Celtics with a much-needed scoring boost, infusing dynamism into their offensive strategy. His winning mentality would also galvanize the Celtics, fostering team cohesion and enhancing their competitive edge. The trade would address the Celtics’ need for a superstar point guard and usher in a new era in Celtics basketball.

Yes, losing Brown hurts, but acquiring Lillard would still be a net positive. Also, there’s no way the Blazers would trade Dame Dolla unless it’s for someone like Brown. Horford’s contract will end in 2025, so that’s an L the Celtics could take. Meanwhile, Pritchard’s shooting won’t be missed that much as Lillard’s prowess enters Boston. More importantly, the Celtics also retain Derrick White, who would have been a bigger loss than Pritchard.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, this means we could have a big three of Tatum, Lillard, and Kristaps Porzingis next season in Boston. We already feel that has a higher ceiling than the Tatum-Brown-Smart unit we saw run its course over the past few seasons.

On the flip side, this deal would weaken the Celtics’ overall depth and create a more top-heavy roster. Acquiring Lillard also involves taking a risk, considering his age of 31 and injury history, while parting with promising young talent and future draft picks. The trade would place immediate pressure on the Celtics to perform, as Lillard’s prime years are now very limited.

Undoubtedly, the proposed trade possesses both advantages and drawbacks for the Celtics’ roster. While Damian Lillard’s arrival would substantially elevate their championship prospects, it necessitates giving up valuable assets and adapting to potential stylistic changes. The Celtics must carefully weigh these factors before finalizing a trade offer for Lillard.

Despite that, in light of the unique opportunity to secure one of the NBA’s premier talents in Lillard, the Celtics should wholeheartedly pursue a strong trade offer. Despite the necessary sacrifice of valuable assets, the potential payoff could be immeasurable. If the Celtics are genuinely committed to contending for a championship, they should seize this opportunity and make a compelling trade offer to bring Lillard to Boston.