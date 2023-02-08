Is JJ Redick a modern-day Nostradamus? Redick said earlier Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers were “close” on a Russell Westbrook trade involving the Utah Jazz.

“It’s been reported on Twitter,” Redick said on The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I’m not breaking news here. But, by the time we release this episode, it could be done. And that’s the [Russell Westbrook] to the [Utah] Jazz for [Mike] Conley trade.”

“I’ve heard that is getting close to being done,” he continues.

JJ Redick says Russell Westbrook might be traded to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley… 👀 (@jj_redick@OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/p6ZDe54NK1 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 8, 2023

Not long after this dropped, rumors came through that the Lakers are indeed talking to the Jazz about a Russell Westbrook trade, but the discussions also involve the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the proposed framework, Westbrook would go to the Jazz, D’Angelo Russell would go to the Lakers and Mike Conley would go to Minnesota. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are also involved in the talks.

The exact trade parameters aren’t clear, and no deal is done yet.

The Lakers and Jazz have been linked for a bit now on a possible Westbrook trade, but the inclusion of the Timberwolves and a potential Russell return to Hollywood is an interesting wrinkle that Redick didn’t mention. Russell was the No. 2 pick in 2015 and showed a lot of promise with the Lakers, but there was also drama as well and he ultimately got traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought Kyle Kuzma to Los Angeles.

We’ll see if the Lakers are able to complete this blockbuster trade in an attempt to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis more help. If the trade does go down, the Jazz would give Russell Westbrook a buyout, leaving him free to sign elsewhere.