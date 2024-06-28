After hiring JJ Redick as head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers now must fill out the remainder of the coaching staff. Several names have been floated around as potential options. However, the latest buzz in the rumor mill suggests a former head coach of the Detroit Pistons is in the mix for LA's assistant coach job.

The Lakers have reportedly “expressed interest” in Dwane Casey, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. If these rumors are true, then it would make sense to target Casey due to his coaching experience, especially considering how little JJ Redick has under his belt.

“The Lakers have expressed interest in Dwane Casey joining JJ Redick's staff as an [assistant] coach, sources told ESPN. Casey has been in coaching [for] nearly 30 years, including head jobs with MIN, TOR, and DET. The 2018 Coach of the Year is currently a front office associate for the Pistons.”

Nothing is set in stone yet as the Lakers are likely casting a wide net for their assistant coach role. Dwane Casey would be a big hire and give Los Angeles a solid coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. Combining Casey's experience with Redick's mind for basketball could be a winning combo for LA.

With that said, it's not clear whether or not Dwane Casey even wants the assistant coaching job in Los Angeles. He may love his front office gig with the Pistons. And if that's the case, then why would he leave? Either way, the Lakers assistant coach search continues. However, they should be making a hire relatively soon with free agency kicking off on June 30.

Who should the Lakers hire as assistant coach?

It really comes down to two types of coaches for the Lakers assistant coaching job. One would be somebody with a ton of experience to truly help JJ Redick as a head coach. The other option would be somebody who would simply be a great fit for Redick's coaching scheme.

Either route makes sense for the Lakers. It's well known that Redick has a mind for basketball and he has plenty of experience as a player. Additionally, he's learned from some of the best coaches in the game, including Mike Krzyzewski during his time at Duke.

With that said, someone like Dwane Casey or James Borrego would be solid options as they both bring plenty of experience to the table. But someone like Rajon Rondo, whose name has floated around the rumor mill as a possible coaching candidate, could pay off greatly as well. Rondo is similar to Redick in that they both have a mind for the game. Pairing those two together could pay off greatly for Los Angeles.

We'll see how it plays out though. The Lakers should be making a final decision relatively soon. The NBA free agency window opens on June 30. Los Angeles could be in the mix for some key free agents, but the trade market is also an option too.