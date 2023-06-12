The Golden State Warriors front office will have crucial decisions to make this offseason. Will they bring back Draymond Green, a player who proved just how valuable his defense and playmaking are to the Warriors' chances of competing, in free agency? And will they choose to deal away players not named Stephen Curry, such as Jordan Poole or perhaps even Klay Thompson, in an effort to bolster the roster for one more run at the championship?

While Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently reported that the Warriors don't just plan to trade away players for the sake of cutting costs, that doesn't mean that the futures of the players not named Stephen Curry are secure at the Bay.

“That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope,” Slater wrote. “That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals.”

Nevertheless, Slater also adds that the Warriors aren't necessarily going out of their way to gauge what Jordan Poole could bring back in a potential trade.

“But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere,” Slater added.

The rationale behind the Warriors' intention to keep Jordan Poole isn't difficult to comprehend. Poole, for all his faults, especially in the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, remains one of the most valuable insurance policies in the league — a surefire contributor whenever Stephen Curry and/or Klay Thompson are hurt. He averaged 20.4 points per game last season after all, which isn't too shabby for someone whose role fluctuates on a nightly basis.

Alas, there's baggage between Poole and Draymond Green, which certainly affected the Warriors' 2022-23 season. And if earlier reports are anything to go off of, the Warriors have every intention to bring Green back as well, which muddles the 23-year old guard's future in San Francisco.

Whatever the case may be, expect the Warriors to keep Poole unless they find a surefire way to improve the roster around Stephen Curry.