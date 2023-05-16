As long as Stephen Curry is wearing blue and gold and playing near the peak of his powers, the Golden State Warriors’ top priority should be chasing more championships. What does that mean for Draymond Green’s future in San Francisco as free agency looms?

For Steve Kerr, at least, it’s virtually impossible to imagine his team competing for another title next season if the Warriors’ controversial emotional leader is playing elsewhere in 2023-24.

“Look, if Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender. We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are,” Kerr said on Tuesday. “So I absolutely want him back. He’s a competitor, he’s an incredible defensive player—we can check all those boxes. He and I have built a really special relationship that has run the gamut over the years. We’ve had our share of run-ins, but we’ve been through so much. We really care about each other and work together well.”

Green has a player option on his contract for next season he’s long been likely to decline in favor one last big-money, multi-year contract at 33.

His debilitating offensive weaknesses—exposed in full by the Los Angeles Lakers—and damaging penchant for over-aggression with not just opposing players and referees, but even teammates and coaches have called his staying power with the Dubs into greater question than ever.

For better and worse, Draymond Green represents everything about the Warriors—which is why they can't stand to lose him this summer.https://t.co/R7FV2ZkWwf — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 15, 2023

Kerr admitted that lingering effects of Green’s preseason punch to Jordan Poole festered throughout a tumultuous 2022-23 season. The veteran coach is comfortable continuing on with the four-time champion, though, because he believes Green is fully aware there’s still trust to be earned back from Poole and the Dubs’ locker room at large.

“He knows that he had a great season this year from a basketball perspective, but he knows that also he compromised things by what happened back in October,” Kerr said of Green. “And so part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he’s earned here for a long period of time. One thing I love about Draymond is he’s always brutally honest, and he can take that sort of critique because he knows it’s the truth.”

Fortunately for Kerr, all indications are that Draymond Green will be back with the Warriors for 2023-24 and beyond.

Green immediately professed his desire to retire with Golden State after the Lakers ended its title defense, and reports suggest the Warriors have every intention of re-upping him on a long-term deal this summer.

“I want him back, I think we all want him back,” Kerr said. “Hopefully that’s exactly what happens and we get ready to make another run next year.”