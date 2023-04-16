The Golden State Warriors may currently be looking to defend their title as reigning NBA Champions, but the organization should also have one eye looking toward the future as they find themselves heading into an offseason where a few key contributors will become eligible for a new contract, with Klay Thompson serving as the most noteworthy of the bunch.

Coming into the final season of his current five-year, $189.9 million deal, the five-time All-Star will be able to sign a new lucrative extension with the franchise should both parties see it fit.

While there’s likely a mutual interest in extending Klay Thompson’s tenure in the Bay Area when considering the amount of success the club has had with him in tow, during a segment on NBA Countdown prior to the Warriors, Kings game Saturday evening, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided some insight into the shooting guard’s expectations for a new pay-day which, in turn, could put Golden State’s front office in a bit of a bind.

“[Klay] Thompson, who I’m told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason. He’s got a year left on his deal of $43 million next year. He’s come back this year, certainly helped the team to a championship last year, had a historic offensive season this season. He’s just the third player ever to have 300 3-pointers in a season. But this is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million, the Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million,” Wojnarowski said on Klay Thompson’s contract situation.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"[Klay] Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason… The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. " 🗣️ @wojespnpic.twitter.com/BtGDSHTlbe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

As Wojnarowski stated, Klay Thompson has been absolutely superb throughout the 2022-23 campaign. In 69 games played, the 33-year-old finished off the season boasting averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.2% from distance.

In Game 1 of their quarterfinals series against the Kings, he would continue his tremendous production by posting 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 37 minutes played.

Despite his stellar play throughout his 12-year career with the Warriors, however, Wojnarowski has some reservations about whether or not owner Joe Lacob will be willing to pay the veteran his desired salary.