Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings’ box-and-one defense on Stephen Curry may have worked in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs; however, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson warned them that it won’t be the case come Game 2.

With the Kings focusing on shutting down Curry, Thompson got plenty of good looks on Saturday night. Unfortunately, Thompson was just unable to make his shots as he finished with 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting. He made just five of his 14 attempts from deep, which was quite a blow to the Warriors’ offense. Golden State ended up losing 126-123.

In a media huddle after the contest, Thompson was asked about the box-and-one defense the Kings used on Curry. The other half of the Splash Bros. shared that he welcomes it, though Sacramento shouldn’t expect the same result when they meet again on Monday.

“I welcome that. The shots I was getting tonight will go down at a much higher rate on Monday,” Thompson said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

That is certainly what Warriors fans want to hear. The Dubs can no longer do anything about Game 1, and they know that very well. They’ve been through similar situations before, so what’s important now is for the team to move on and quickly shift their focus on the next game.

A motivated Klay Thompson could be exactly what they need in order to bounce back and tie the series. With the Kings’ defense focused on Stephen Curry, it is crucial now more than ever for Thompson to be at his best. By the looks of it, fans will see a better Klay come Game 2.