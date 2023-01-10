By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.

Via HoopsHype:

“The Knicks are willing to part with Reddish for two second-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype. The Lakers, Bucks, and other teams have inquired about the asking price for Reddish, who was shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field before being benched, HoopsHype has learned.”

Not too much to ask for, right? It’s hard to believe the Los Angeles Lakers or Milwaukee Bucks having any problem with giving up a pair of second-rounders for Reddish’s services. What’s clear is his talent is being wasted right now on this Knicks roster. As previously mentioned, the 23-year-old was shooting a career-best 44.9% from the field prior to his benching. Reddish last suited up on December 3rd.

For 2022-23, Reddish is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and one assist per night. He can surely play a bigger part elsewhere, especially on a team like the Lakers. The Bucks could definitely use more depth on their bench, too.

It’s honestly puzzling that New York traded for Reddish in the first place because Thibs clearly never wanted him. That being said, it truly looks like his tenure with the Knicks is ending and now that other organizations know what it will take to acquire the wing, it won’t be too long until he’s on the move.