New York Knicks star RJ Barrett missed his sixth straight game on Monday due to his hand injury, though it looks like he won’t be out for long.

According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett is “real close” to returning to the team. The 22-year-old wing has not played since December 27 against the Dallas Mavericks, during which he sustained a hand laceration.

“He’s doing well,” Thibodeau said of Barrett before noting that they will evaluate how he has progressed on Tuesday, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

RJ Barrett was spotted doing some shooting drills on Monday ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, it’s quite clear that he is not yet fully healthy and comfortable shooting.

It is worth noting that Barrett’s injury is pretty gruesome. As the young wing explained recently, he sustained the laceration when his left hand knocked hit his right hand and dislocated a finger. When the finger in his right hand got dislocated, the bone got through his hand. It led to six stitches–though it it unknown at this point if the stitches are still in or not.

RJ Barrett doing some form shooting with the assistance of Associate HC Johnnie Bryant: pic.twitter.com/FUa4vvClPZ — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) January 10, 2023

The Knicks have won four of the six games they have played without Barrett. Nonetheless, they certainly could have use the Canadian star’s help against the Bucks. New York led by as much as 17 in the game, but the team collapsed and surrendered the lead as Milwaukee ran away with the 111-107 victory. Barrett is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this 2021-22.

New York has scheduled games against the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons this week. With that said, it’ll certainly be beneficial for the team if Barrett can return in any of these games.