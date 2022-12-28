By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Knicks were already without Jalen Brunson against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. They were left even more shorthanded after RJ Barrett exited the game just two minutes in. Despite the injury woes in a game that went into overtime, Cam Reddish still didn’t see a single minute of game action.

The Knicks swingman spoke out on being glued to the bench against the Mavs, marking a dozen games in a row he hasn’t set foot on the court, via Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News:

“I don’t have control over s–t,” Cam Reddish said of being in Tom Thibodeau’s dog house. “So I can’t do too much thinking [about my DNP status],” Reddish, who was acquired by the Knicks for a first-round pick last season, said. “I’ll think myself into misery. You know how that goes. That’s just human nature. I just try to stay in the gym. Work out. And go from there.”

Cam Reddish has been a rumored trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers for a while now. Given his lack of a role in the Knicks’ present plans, it’s not hard to imagine him being in another uniform once the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. He started off the season as a major part of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, hovering above 20 minutes per game for the year.

His benching coincided exactly with the start of the Knicks’ previous eight-game win streak which made sense as to why Thibs stuck by the decision. But now with four losses in a row, perhaps changes to the rotation could come once again.