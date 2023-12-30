After acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the New York Knicks are expected to continue to be active in the trade market.

The New York Knicks made a big move on Saturday, trading for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons, and Knicks reporter Ian Begley of SNY indicated that the Knicks are not done with the trade deadline coming on Feb. 8.

“Knicks obviously having a bevy of first-round picks, their own and owning four additional first-round picks in the future to work with on different trades,” Ian Begley said, via SNY. “I mean I don't think they're done. I think this was one of maybe two bigger moves that are I don't want to say are in the plans, but I think general framework of how they're thinking. And so I don't think they're done. They still have assets to work with in terms of their draft picks, some other players.”

The Knicks have been mentioned as a team that was interested in acquiring OG Anunoby for over a year, going back to before last season's trade deadline. Now, it has finally happened. While the package of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and the Pistons' second-round pick, which is expected to be high, is seen as significant, it is also important to note that the Knicks did not give up any first-round picks.

More moves on the way for the Knicks?

The fact that New York was able to keep all of its first-round picks in the Anunoby trade gives them the flexibility to make another move and also gives credence to Begley's idea that they are not done. Begley himself as well as other insiders have mentioned that the Knicks are interested in Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.

That could be the next move, as the Knicks have plenty of assets to still work with. It would not be surprising to see the Knicks be active ahead of the deadline with Dejounte Murray being a very possible target.