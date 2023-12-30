Josh Hart had a hilarious reaction to the Knicks, Raptors trade.

The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors shocked the NBA world on Saturday with a massive trade involving OG Anunoby going to the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett going to the Raptors. It's a move that has positive implications for both teams and it's going to be interesting to see how these teams look post trade. The trade caught many by surprise including Knicks guard Josh Hart who took to social media to express his disbelief upon waking up to the trade.

What I wake up to — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 30, 2023

Josh Hart's reaction was probably everyone waking up to the Knicks, Raptors trade. There had been chatter regarding the Knicks possibly trading Immanuel Quickley and they finally decided to pull the trigger. OG Anunoby had been one of the most coveted players in potential trades but the Raptors had not given any indication that they were looking to move him.

With both Barrett and Quickley gone, that likely creates an even bigger role for Hart who has been one of the NBA's most dependable and consistent role players. He can alternate between guard and forward and has played in all 31 games for the Knicks so far.

Hart has been averaging 7.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point range and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks are looking to become a contender in the Eastern Conference and this trade certainly strengthens their defense in the absence of Mitchell Robinson. Anunoby has become one of the league's elite perimeter defenders who can guard multiple positions.