Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland might have wound up with the New York Knicks had the Denver Nuggets decided to trade for wing Cam Reddish.

Prior to being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in a move that landed the Knicks forward Josh Hart, New York “expressed interest” in acquiring Hyland and Reddish was “dangled in trade talks,” per HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans were also rumored to be interested in Hyland. Furthermore, with a pre-deadline report rumor surfacing about the Nuggets entertaining a trade for Reddish, it might have been inferred that the Knicks would inquire about Hyland.

Nonetheless, New York has a bit of a backcourt logjam. They finally have their man at point guard in Jalen Brunson but players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes have made it difficult to take them out of the rotation. Veterans Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier remain on the roster.

Furthermore, Bones has an iso-heavy play style that seems as if it would be redundant in a backcourt that has Brunson, Quickley and Rose.

Trading for Hyland would have added more talent to the roster. For a fan base such as the Knicks, Hylands play style would have been riveting. Nonetheless, his fit with New York wasn’t exactly perfect.

Nor nearly as practical as the addition of Hart, a player who defense, rebounding, scoring and positional versatility should give the Knicks a tremendous boost in the second half of the season.