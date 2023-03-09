Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby was one of the most highly sought players ahead of the NBA trade deadline. But the deadline came and went without Anunoby being moved, despite obvious tension building about his role and numerous suitors, including the New York Knicks.

An excellent defensive player with enough scoring chops to be considered at least a tertiary volume scorer on a championship-contender, Anunoby would like to expand his offensive opportunities. Nonetheless, with him having to share the ball with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes, that’s far easier said than done. At least while he remains with the Raptors.

Interestingly, he may have been equally dissatisfied with a move to New York, as he would likely be the fourth option behind Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That may be why “talks didn’t go far,” according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto:

“There were rumblings the Knicks talked to the Raptors about Evan Fournier and I think it was three first-round picks for OG Anunoby, but talks didn’t go far, I was told… I’d assume there were protections of some kind. There was also uncertainty if Anunoby would want to stay with the Knicks in the summer of 2024 when he’s expected to opt out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent. He’s (Anunoby) on a good contract now, but some executives think he’s going to cost too much once he hits the open market.”

Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points per game this season on a 56.2 true shooting percentage. Since the All-Star Break, Anunoby has averaged 13.0 points per game on a 56.2 true shooting percentage, with the Raptors now fully healthy.