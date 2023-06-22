The Boston Celtics completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Celtics received Kristaps Porzingis, the 25th overall pick in Thursday's draft, and a 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies received Marcus Smart, and the Wizards received Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th pick.

A recent report indicates that Porzingis pushed for a trade to Boston, per an article from Marc Stein:

“The dissolved deal appeared to be a crushing blow of its own for Porziņģis, who league sources say badly wanted to land in Boston.

Why?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to the obvious chance to compete for a championship with the Celtics, there is a strong expectation already (as I reported earlier Wednesday) that the Celtics will sign Porzingis to a two-year extension as soon as he becomes eligible for that deal in early July. The 27-year-old just averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 65 games for Washington.”

Porzingis has played for three different teams across his seven-year NBA career — the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Washington Wizards — and is fresh off arguably his best individual season.

The fact that the Celtics had to give up fan favorite Marcus Smart — who spent nine seasons as a member of the storied franchise — will be a tough pill for many Boston fans to swallow. But the Celtics made the right decision, as they not only received the best player in the three-team deal, but they also received not one but two first-round picks.