The Sacramento Kings appeared to give a sneak peek of their free agency plans when they dealt away the 24th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft (Olivier-Maxence Prosper) to the Dallas Mavericks so they could dump the salary of Richaun Holmes. Ridding themselves of Holmes’ contract allows them to become major players in free agency. And now, it seems like the dust is settling on which player the Kings are targeting with their considerable cap space.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Kyle Kuzma has “gained plenty of momentum” as a potential Kings target in free agency. Kuzma may end up commanding a contract around the $25 to $30 million range, but even after the Kings’ rumored offseason moves (giving Domantas Sabonis a huge extension and re-signing versatile big man Trey Lyles), they should have enough room to give him an enticing enough contract.

How the Kings make use of their cap space will be an interesting thing to monitor, especially when the team is coming off a 48-win season — its best output since the 2004-05 season. Other players that have been linked with the Kings include Khris Middleton and Draymond Green, although staying with their longtime teams remains the most plausible outcome for those two players.

It’s also worth monitoring how the Kings’ reported pursuit of Kyle Kuzma would affect their chances of keeping Harrison Barnes. It stands to reason that if the Kings manage to add Kuzma, Barnes could end up signing with another team, such as the Indiana Pacers, in free agency.

Still, the addition of Kuzma should give the Kings a more dangerous scoring threat on the wing than Barnes, as well as a stronger figure on the boards. In 64 games last season, the 27-year old forward averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.