After Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets, there’s thinking around the league that says Irving won’t stay in Dallas past this season. People belief this is the Mavericks being desperate, trying to go all-in for a title.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (per RealGM), the possibility of Irving staying in Dallas is definitely on the table.

“I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas,” said Wojnarowski. “Just because of what they invested in him. And his chance to get the kind of contract he wants… I think given of what they gave up and Dallas’ track record of being willing to pay players who want to be there. I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Of course it can all change. I do think [the Lakers] traded for Russell with the idea they’ll go forward with him on a new deal.”

Woj mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers, who was one of the favorites to trade for Irving at the deadline. The Phoenix Suns have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for him if he decides to leave Dallas.

The Lakers have LeBron James, who has ties to Irving going back to their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Suns just traded for Kevin Durant, who was just with Irving in Brooklyn. Those ties are what people who believe Irving is leaving the Mavericks point to.

The prolific scorer is in an option year from the contract he signed with the Nets, meaning he’ll be a free agent at season’s end. Yes, the ties to James and Durant might sway Irving, but the new partnership with the younger Luka Doncic might be the big chip, according to Woj.