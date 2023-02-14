It has barely been a week since Kyrie Irving became the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks. However, it comes as no surprise that the eight-time All-Star has brought a lot of attention to himself as he continues to dodge questions about his future with the Mavs.

Irving now just has a few more months remaining on his current contract. It will expire at the end of this season, and unless he pens a new deal with the Mavs, the enigmatic point guard is going to be a free agent this summer. At this point, Irving himself has opted not to field any questions regarding his future in Dallas:

“Kyrie Irving asks not to continue being asked about his future beyond this season, saying it creates ‘unwarranted distractions‘ for the Mavs and him. ‘I’m just taking it one day at a time,’ Irving said, emphasizing how positive his time with the Mavs has been thus far,” McMahon wrote in his tweet.

That’s not exactly the reassurance Mavs fans want to hear considering how much the team gave up in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Then again, more than a few Dallas supporters have probably accepted the fact that Irving is going to be nothing more than a half-season rental for the squad.

Irving will not have a shortage of suitors if he hits the free agency market in the offseason. Kyrie himself admitted that he wanted to get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James, and this move could be a real possibility for him this summer. The Phoenix Suns have also been linked to a sensational swoop on the 30-year-old in what could be a mind-blowing reunion with BFF Kevin Durant.