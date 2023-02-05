It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are not the only LA team eyeing a Kyrie Irving trade. Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in the veteran guard.

According to the latest reports, the Clippers have joined the trade talks for Irving, along with other teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Lakers, per Adrian Wojnaorwski of ESPN. Not only that, but they are said to have made a “strong offer” to the Nets to acquire the services of the playmaker, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.

Part of the Clippers’ interest in Irving is because of head coach Ty Lue, who is open to coaching Irving again after their brief time with the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw them win a championship.

It is unknown what the Clippers actually offered to the Nets for Kyrie Irving, though it is worth noting that the team has significant assets that the Nets could find appealing. In any trade for Irving, Brooklyn would want to get players who can still help Kevin Durant in leading the team to a championship, and the said LA franchise certainly has several rotational players in mid-sized contracts that they can package in a deal.

Whether a deal will be reached or not remains to be seen, but the Nets are definitely not lacking in options.

A lot of people are expecting a reunion between LeBron James and Irving on the Lakers–with the Purple and Gold’s title odds even increasing after Kyrie made his trade request–but with the way things are developing, it’s hard to ascertain where the 30-year-old would end up being traded to.