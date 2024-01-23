The Lakers could wait it out.

The Los Angeles Lakers are always one team linked to a number of trade rumors. With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, this year is no different, especially with the team's recent struggles. With Dejounte Murray being connected to the Lakers, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are two other superstars rumored to be targets for the Lakers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

‘This strategy could also pay off in the summer, when L.A. could look to land a big name via trade. The Lakers currently have only one future first-round pick available to trade, but starting on the day of the NBA draft, they'll have three: 2031, 2029 and either 2024 or 2025, depending on whether New Orleans chooses to use the 2024 pick it previously received from L.A. or defers it to the next draft. The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN.'

A wait and see scenario for the Lakers

In this scenario, the Lakers would not be as active during the trade deadline, instead waiting for the summer to make a run at one of Young or Mitchell. On the other hand, questions swirl about LeBron James' future with the team, even more if the Lakers miss the playoffs once again.

It's a tricky thought. The Lakers are right at the .500 mark and currently in the field for the play-in tournament. However, the Lakers saw a marvelous playoff run take them to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, so maybe adding one or two small pieces at the deadline can do the trick. If not, things could get dicey in LA, and an offseason full of changes could be on the forefront.

Of course, the Lakers have been the heavy favorites for Dejounte Murray, and if that happens that could significantly alter their offseason plans. But, it would be quite something if LA waited until the summer and tried to lure in Mitchell or Young in an attempt to make a new Big 3.